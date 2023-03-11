Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Drops By 93.2%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 720,600 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the February 13th total of 10,534,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,398,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of CBWTF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 536,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
