Short Interest in City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Increases By 300.0%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

City Developments Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CDEVY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.34. 3,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. City Developments has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $6.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDEVY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC lowered shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

