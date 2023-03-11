Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Decreases By 93.6%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the February 13th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DBOEY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.78. 41,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DBOEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Deutsche Börse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.59.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

