Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Decreases By 93.6%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the February 13th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DBOEY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.78. 41,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Deutsche Börse

Several research firms have issued reports on DBOEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Deutsche Börse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.59.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.