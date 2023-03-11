Short Interest in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Increases By 741.4%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 741.4% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.05. 2,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,025. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.