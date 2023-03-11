Short Interest in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Increases By 741.4%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 741.4% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ DFFN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.05. 2,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,025. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.
