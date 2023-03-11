Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Rises By 155.9%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 155.9% from the February 13th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.50. 682,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,878. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 248,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,998 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

