Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Rises By 155.9%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 155.9% from the February 13th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.50. 682,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,878. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $9.86.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
