Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Increases By 153.3%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 48.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 287,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,630,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000.

Get First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

FDT traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 117,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,834. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $59.04. The company has a market cap of $450.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.97.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.