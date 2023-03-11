Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Decreases By 97.3%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 445.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $89,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.71. 34,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,084. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

