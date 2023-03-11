Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Declines By 65.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the February 13th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXH. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

FTXH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. 20,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

