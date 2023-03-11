Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Increases By 97.1%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fuji Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELTY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. 1,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. Fuji Electric has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

