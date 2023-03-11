Short Interest in Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Grows By 219.7%

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,797,200 shares, a growth of 219.7% from the February 13th total of 5,880,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 557.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC raised shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

GWLIF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. 1,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,682. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.