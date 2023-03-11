Short Interest in Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Grows By 335.7%

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 335.7% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hammer Technology Price Performance
Shares of HMMR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 95,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,543. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. Hammer Technology has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.70.
Hammer Technology Company Profile
