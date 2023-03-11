Short Interest in Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Grows By 335.7%

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 335.7% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hammer Technology Price Performance

Shares of HMMR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 95,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,543. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. Hammer Technology has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

Hammer Technology Company Profile

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. engages in providing wireless telecommunication services. It also focuses on providing digital stored value technology through its HammerPay mobile payments platform. The company was founded on September 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

