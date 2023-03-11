Short Interest in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL) Expands By 52.9%

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iMedia Brands Price Performance

Shares of IMBIL stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $22.79.

iMedia Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5313 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

