Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Rises By 92.4%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 92.4% from the February 13th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

EWZS stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.62. 45,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,878. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,165,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $198,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.