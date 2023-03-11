Short Interest in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expands By 250.6%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a growth of 250.6% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Kamada Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 28,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,936. The firm has a market cap of $188.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.00. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kamada in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

Kamada Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kamada by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kamada by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kamada by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kamada by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the period. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

