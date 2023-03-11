Short Interest in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expands By 250.6%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a growth of 250.6% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 28,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,936. The firm has a market cap of $188.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.00. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kamada in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.
