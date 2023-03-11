Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Drops By 40.3%

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 278,300 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the February 13th total of 466,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
USA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 995,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,078. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $8.30.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
