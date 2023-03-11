Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Drops By 40.3%

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 278,300 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the February 13th total of 466,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

USA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 995,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,078. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,533 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $119,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 29.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

