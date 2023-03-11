Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Increases By 793.2%

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a growth of 793.2% from the February 13th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.00. 217,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,723. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th.
Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.