Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Increases By 793.2%

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a growth of 793.2% from the February 13th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.00. 217,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,723. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.