Short Interest in MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Rises By 564.7%

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 564.7% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDM Permian Price Performance

MDMP stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.02. 21,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,063. MDM Permian has a 52-week low of 0.01 and a 52-week high of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.03.

Get MDM Permian alerts:

About MDM Permian

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

MDM Permian, Inc provides oil and gas exploration services. It operates through Midland Basin of West Texas. Crockett, Glasscock, and Howard counties. The company was founded by Michael L. Rafael in 1981 and is headquartered in Carrollton, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.