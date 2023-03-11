Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Grows By 281.0%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 281.0% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

CMU traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.16. 45,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,384. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMU. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 531,223 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the period. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.