Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Grows By 281.0%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 281.0% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Trading Up 1.3 %
CMU traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.16. 45,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,384. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
