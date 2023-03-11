Short Interest in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Increases By 67.2%

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 419,800 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the February 13th total of 251,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded NexImmune from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NexImmune from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in NexImmune in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NexImmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NexImmune by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 566.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 95,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEXI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.43. 159,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.35. NexImmune has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $4.91.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

