Short Interest in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Decreases By 66.6%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the February 13th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NTTYY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,449. The stock has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $31.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

