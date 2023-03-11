Short Interest in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT) Decreases By 46.2%

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OmniLit Acquisition Price Performance

OLIT stock remained flat at $10.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,785. OmniLit Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11.

Institutional Trading of OmniLit Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,150,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

About OmniLit Acquisition

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

