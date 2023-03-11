Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Grows By 316.7%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.35. 57,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,383. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

