Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB) Rises By 36.4%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Stock Down 4.5 %

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $53.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity as of its most recent SEC filing.

