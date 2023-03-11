Short Interest in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Decreases By 40.0%

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 373,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Radiant Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.
