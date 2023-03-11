Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Rises By 165.7%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 165.7% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Saipem Price Performance

SAPMY remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,845. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21. Saipem has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $12.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAPMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Saipem from €1.75 ($1.86) to €1.95 ($2.07) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale raised Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

