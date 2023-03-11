Short Interest in SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Grows By 500.0%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
SEEK Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of SKLTY traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084. SEEK has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $45.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49.
About SEEK
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEEK (SKLTY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.