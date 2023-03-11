Short Interest in SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Grows By 500.0%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SEEK Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SKLTY traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084. SEEK has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $45.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

