Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Rises By 62.0%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of SHTDY stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. Sinopharm Group has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $14.30.
