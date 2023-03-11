Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Rises By 62.0%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Sinopharm Group Price Performance

Shares of SHTDY stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. Sinopharm Group has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

