Short Interest in SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Declines By 40.4%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the February 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

SJM Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SJMHY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. SJM has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised SJM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

