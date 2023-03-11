Short Interest in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Increases By 77.5%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,650,000 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the February 13th total of 11,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $36.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

See Also

