Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Drops By 57.8%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the February 13th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 20,098 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 459,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 78,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,248. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

(Get Rating)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.