Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Decreases By 90.0%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $785.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $59.71 and a 12 month high of $75.47.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
Featured Stories
