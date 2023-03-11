Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Decreases By 90.0%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $785.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $59.71 and a 12 month high of $75.47.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,374,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 373,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,008 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 120,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

