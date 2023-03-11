Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.21

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and traded as low as $11.59. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 3,088 shares trading hands.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

(Get Rating)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.