Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €54.00 ($57.45) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €63.10 ($67.13) to €62.10 ($66.06) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.82.
Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.
