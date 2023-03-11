Signature Securities Group Corporation Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $207.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $256.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

