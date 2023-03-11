Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Signify Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of PHPPY traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. 950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033. Signify has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Signify from €35.00 ($37.23) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
About Signify
Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Solutions, Digital Products, Conventional Products, and Other. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.
