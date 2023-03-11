Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Signify Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of PHPPY traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. 950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033. Signify has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11.

Get Signify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Signify from €35.00 ($37.23) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Signify

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Solutions, Digital Products, Conventional Products, and Other. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.