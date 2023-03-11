SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells $127,980.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Raman Chitkara sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $127,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Raman Chitkara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $130,350.00.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $126.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.22. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $270.92. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 122.59 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in SiTime by 16,539.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,580,000 after buying an additional 297,706 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,170,000 after buying an additional 268,063 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,391,000 after buying an additional 262,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 242,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in SiTime by 1,612.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 195,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

