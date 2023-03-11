SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells $127,980.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Raman Chitkara sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $127,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Raman Chitkara also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $130,350.00.
SiTime Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of SITM stock opened at $126.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.22. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $270.92. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 122.59 and a beta of 1.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on SITM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.
About SiTime
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
