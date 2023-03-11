SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.67

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 1749827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SLM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

SLM Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SLM by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth about $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in SLM by 26.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in SLM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SLM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

