SM Energy (NYSE:SM) CEO Herbert S. Vogel Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 702,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 60,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $648,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

