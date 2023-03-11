Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.87

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and traded as low as $20.63. Smiths Group shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 4,865 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMGZY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Smiths Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.84) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($20.80) to GBX 1,860 ($22.37) in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Smiths Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

Further Reading

