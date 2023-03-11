SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT Raised to C$39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Trading Down 1.4 %

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM), Nuclear, Infrastructure Services, Resources, and Infrastructure EPC Projects, and Capital. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services.

