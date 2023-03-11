Solana (SOL) Price Tops $17.67

Solana (SOL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. Solana has a market cap of $6.77 billion and approximately $702.13 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Solana has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Solana coin can now be bought for $17.67 or 0.00086913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Solana

SOL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 539,312,705 coins and its circulating supply is 382,960,431 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official website is solana.com.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

