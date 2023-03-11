Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %
SRNE opened at $0.34 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
