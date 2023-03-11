Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

SRNE opened at $0.34 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.