Sourceless 1-Day Volume Reaches $0.12 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $154.41 million and approximately $0.12 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011112 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00035039 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00035191 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00022060 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004540 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00223490 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,234.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00754055 USD and is up 3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.