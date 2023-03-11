Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 4,114 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 87,089 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CAG opened at $35.01 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.