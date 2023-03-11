Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,208 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

