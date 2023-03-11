Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 75.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,093,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 367.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 271,867 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,085,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PHDG opened at $32.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.71.

