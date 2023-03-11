Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,405,000 after buying an additional 1,066,451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,322,000 after buying an additional 718,969 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 149.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 985,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,507,000 after buying an additional 590,666 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,885.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 578,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,619,000 after buying an additional 568,501 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

JEPI opened at $52.13 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

