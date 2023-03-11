Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 533 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. WA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 71.8% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,594,000 after purchasing an additional 797,652 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 59,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Shares of PG stock opened at $137.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.81 and a 200 day moving average of $140.75. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

