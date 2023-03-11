SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 110.3% in the third quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 21.4% during the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $173.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

