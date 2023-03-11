SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Trading Up 0.1%

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.76 and last traded at $26.76. Approximately 121 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.